** Pharmaceutical company Claris Lifesciences Ltd surges as much as 13.3 pct to touch its highest level in more than 11 months

** Company said it got an Abbreviated New Drug Application approval from U.S. FDA for the marketing of Tobramycin injections bit.ly/29AnJlX

** Tobramycin injection is used to treat certain serious bacterial infections

** Estimated market size in the U.S. is $6 million - Company

** Over 244,000 shares traded as of 0743 GMT, twice the 30-day moving avg

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain in more than one month (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)