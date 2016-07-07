BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Pharmaceutical company Claris Lifesciences Ltd surges as much as 13.3 pct to touch its highest level in more than 11 months
** Company said it got an Abbreviated New Drug Application approval from U.S. FDA for the marketing of Tobramycin injections bit.ly/29AnJlX
** Tobramycin injection is used to treat certain serious bacterial infections
** Estimated market size in the U.S. is $6 million - Company
** Over 244,000 shares traded as of 0743 GMT, twice the 30-day moving avg
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain in more than one month (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade