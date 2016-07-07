July 7 Feng Tay Enterprises :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$2,981,875,996 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.2 per share (T$715,650,250 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

* Payment date Aug. 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4BF8

