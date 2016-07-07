July 7 Net Publishing :

* Says it will issue 4,142,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$100 per share

* Says 621,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 3,521,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4BJg

