BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 Great New wave Coming Co., Ltd. :
* Says 2.4 billion won worth of its seventh bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1.6 million shares of the company at 1,502 won per share on July 7
* Listing date of July 20 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x5SRFOn6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.