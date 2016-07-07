July 7 Great New wave Coming Co., Ltd. :

* Says 2.4 billion won worth of its seventh bonds with warrants have been exercised into 1.6 million shares of the company at 1,502 won per share on July 7

* Listing date of July 20 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/x5SRFOn6

