July 7 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction for 823.35 million yuan ($123.19 million) in Yangzhou city

* Says unit and partner set up project company with registered capital at 600 million yuan for property project in Tianjin city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29pNp46; bit.ly/29jQq4g

