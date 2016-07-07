BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 823.35 million yuan ($123.19 million) in Yangzhou city
* Says unit and partner set up project company with registered capital at 600 million yuan for property project in Tianjin city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29pNp46; bit.ly/29jQq4g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: