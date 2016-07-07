July 7 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 117.4 million yuan to 128.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 106.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4BUr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)