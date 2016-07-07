BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise 4.29 billion yuan ($642.22 million) in private placement of shares to boost capital, shares to resume trading on July 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29BjfxS; bit.ly/29p1boR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: