July 7 Gemdale Corp

* Says contract sales at 9.7 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in June, up 42.7 percent y/y

* Says H1 contract sales at 44.0 billion yuan, up 107.1 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29QU32S

($1 = 6.6800 Chinese yuan renminbi)