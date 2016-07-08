BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 INTEKPLUS CO., LTD :
* Says it signs a contract with SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO,.LTD, to supply semiconductor inspection equipment
* Says contract price of 1.9 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xfrnjzCC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.