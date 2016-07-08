BRIEF-Auscann Group responds to media on proposed capital raising
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Shanxi CY Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it appoints Zhao Qun as chairman, Zuo Xueming as president, Wang Qing as CFO of the co
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G2lCTJyd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: