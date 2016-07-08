BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it received judgment of first instance of a lawsuit filed by the co to against a Xinjiang-based biotechnology co for payment of import agent of raw wool goods
* Says court ordered the Xinjiang-based co to pay 42.5 million yuan and related interests to the co
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.