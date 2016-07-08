BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :
* Says its unit NTT data buys 6,165,181 shares in NJK Corp during the period from May 11 to July 7, with acquisition price of 675 yen per share
* Settlement date from July 14
* NTT data will raise stake in NJK to 95.79 percent from 51.18 percent
* In the previous plan, NTT data aims to fully acquire NJK
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.