BRIEF-Auscann Group responds to media on proposed capital raising
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised
July 8 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 75.9-83.5 million yuan, to increase by 0-10 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 75.9 million yuan
* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005