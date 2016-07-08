PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Shenzhen Terca Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder Zhang Huimin plans to transfer 7.2818 percent equity in the company to a Shenzhen investment partnership
* Zhang Huimin to lower stake in co to 7.2818 percent from 14.5635 percent
* Shenzhen investment partnership to raise stake in co to 7.2818 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jRi9N4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Mobile phone apps took center stage at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday as the search giant announced new features for its digital assistant and its popular photo app while devoting little time to the Android mobile operating system.