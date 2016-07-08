July 8 Shenzhen Terca Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Zhang Huimin plans to transfer 7.2818 percent equity in the company to a Shenzhen investment partnership

* Zhang Huimin to lower stake in co to 7.2818 percent from 14.5635 percent

* Shenzhen investment partnership to raise stake in co to 7.2818 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jRi9N4

