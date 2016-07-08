BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 35 percent to 55 percent, or to be 42 million yuan to 48.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 31.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4DUb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.