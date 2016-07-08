** Shares of telecom companies Bharti Airtel Ltd drop as much as 2.9 pct, Idea Cellular Ltd fall as much as 4.06 pct, Reliance Communications shed as much as 2.6 pct while Tata Teleservices Ltd's listed unit decline as much as 4.14 pct

** India's Department of Telecommunication says in the process of issuing demand notices to six operators for a combined payment of 120 bln rupees ($1.8 billion) in payments for "understatement of revenue" between 2006/07 and 2009/10 bit.ly/29mDJqc

** The demand notice includes 50 bln rupees for a shortfall in license fee and spectrum usage charge and 70 bln for interest

** Other operators among the six are Vodafone and Aircel

($1 = 67.4550 Indian rupees)