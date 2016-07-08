BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.074 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 14
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 15
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.