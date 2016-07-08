BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Mr. Blue Corporation :
* Says 976 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 976,000 shares of the company at 1,000 won per share, as of July 8
* Says listing date of July 25 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GtliTFDg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.