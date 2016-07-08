BRIEF-Auscann Group responds to media on proposed capital raising
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised
July 8 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 28.1-30.6 million yuan, to increase by 240-270 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 8.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5lblSYz1

* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005