July 8 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 28.1-30.6 million yuan, to increase by 240-270 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 8.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5lblSYz1

