BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 SOFTMAX CO.,LTD. :
* Says it will issue 141,442 shares of common stock through private placement
* Sets issue price at 7,070 won per share, to raise proceeds of 1 billion won for operations
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GjMDeRZ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.