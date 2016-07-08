BRIEF-Auscann Group responds to media on proposed capital raising
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised
July 8 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical :
* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. on Aug. 19
* Says it will raise 1 million yen in total through private placement
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/4EGR
(Beijing Headline News)
* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005