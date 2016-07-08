July 8 - UCS Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder will be changed to UNY Co Ltd
which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's current
top shareholder UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd, effective
from Aug. 21
* Says UNY Group Holdings' stake in the company to be
lowered to 0 percent from 81.35 percent, while UNY's stake in
the company to be raised to 81.35 percent from 0 percent
* In the previous plan which was disclosed on May 26, the
top shareholder will be changed to Familymart Co Ltd,
and now Familymart Co Ltd will hold 81.35 percent stake
indirectly due to the merger with UNY Group Holdings effective
on Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S9hLhh
