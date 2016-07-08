PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer GMS(General Merchandise Store) related business to its wholly owned subsidiary UNY Co Ltd effective on Aug. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CSGI0l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Mobile phone apps took center stage at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday as the search giant announced new features for its digital assistant and its popular photo app while devoting little time to the Android mobile operating system.