July 8 Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc :

* Says it issued 5,715,000 shares to Asrapport Dining Co Ltd at about 200 million yen in total via private placement on July 25

* Says Asrapport Dining's voting rights in the co to increase to 11.68 percent from 7.35 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Nanp2

