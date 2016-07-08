PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Sichuan Hejia Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise about 510 percent y/y from 42.5 million yuan ($6.35 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29yBDop
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6879 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Mobile phone apps took center stage at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday as the search giant announced new features for its digital assistant and its popular photo app while devoting little time to the Android mobile operating system.