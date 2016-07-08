July 8 Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 1.5 percent or up 1.7 pct, or to be 61 million yuan to 63 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 62 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4FbX

