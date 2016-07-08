July 8 Great New wave Coming Co., Ltd. :

* Says 1.2 billion won worth of its seventh bonds with warrants have been exercised into 777,091 shares of the company at 1,502 won per share on July 7

* Listing date of July 22 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FXgFsmDQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)