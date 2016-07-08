Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
July 8 Donlinks International Investment Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in three car part makers for 870 million yuan ($130.12 million) via cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Ge2oF
($1 = 6.6860 Chinese yuan renminbi)
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.