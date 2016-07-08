US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
July 8 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
* To sell 5.25 million shares to 22 IPO cornerstone investors at 710 rupees apiece Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29A9Wxf Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.1653 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)