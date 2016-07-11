German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 NEOFIDELITY, INC. :
* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds
* Maturity date of July 8, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,702 won per share, and a conversion period from July 8, 2017 to June 23, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xhkdgQ0g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.