German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Shanghai Dragonnet Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 26.3 million yuan
* Comments that cost control and income from selling Shanghai-based information technology unit are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j76VMk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.