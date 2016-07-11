July 11 Shanghai Dragonnet Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 26.3 million yuan

* Comments that cost control and income from selling Shanghai-based information technology unit are the main reasons for the forecast

