German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Guangzhou Hongli Opto-electronic Co., Ltd. :
* Says shareholder Ma Chengzhang sells 4.5 percent stake (30 million shares) in the co, decreasing its holding stake to 20.5 percent from 25 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x6lQEcjo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.