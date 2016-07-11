July 11 YLZ Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 24 million yuan to set up a big data technology unit based in Fujian, with an investment management firm

* Says the unit will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and co will hold 80 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xSm0J4wn

