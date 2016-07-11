German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 YLZ Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to invest 13 million yuan to set up a pharmaceutical intelligence technology JV with individual Lu Linming
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the co will hold 65 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5gCQuBlQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.