July 11 Unisplendour Corp Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned e-commerce unit and a Hong Kong-based sub-unit to joinly set up a financial leasing company

* Says the new financial leasing company with registered capital of 500 million yuan and the unit to hold 75 percent and sub-unit to hold 25 percent stake in it respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w9FIpz

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)