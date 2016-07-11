German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Founder Technology Group Co., Ltd.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 14
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 15
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xgmWVaWw
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.