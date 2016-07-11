July 11 Toyou Feiji Electronics Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 210 percent to 240 percent, or to be 42.8 million yuan to 46.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 13.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/59zmJOsY

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)