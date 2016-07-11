German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 6.9 million yuan
* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ReCYhV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.