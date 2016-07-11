German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co., Ltd:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was -2.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xTxQcE91
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.