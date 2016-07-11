July 11 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 97.3 million yuan to 110.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 64.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FGgMqHoF

