German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 97.3 million yuan to 110.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 64.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FGgMqHoF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.