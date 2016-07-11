BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of auto maker Tata Motors Ltd rise as much as 4.4 pct to 486.80 rupees, their highest in almost three weeks
** Tata posts 21 pct rise in global vehicles wholesales for June
** JLR retail sales for June up 17 pct y/y
** Tata Motors shares top pct gainer on the broader Nifty index
** Stock had gained 19 pct this year as of Friday's close
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade