July 11 Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP)
certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration Bureau for
tablet, capsule, powder, granule, pill, and the valid period is
until April 17, 2021
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP)
certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration Bureau for
small volume injection, and the valid period is until June 21,
2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9d8jN2
