German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to invest 4.9 million yuan to set up an education internet finance investment management JV with two partners including Lan Ou
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co will hold 49 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GPxNPzgJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.