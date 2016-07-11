German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Cube System Inc :
* Says it repurchased 577,800 shares of its common stock, at the price of 397,166,900 yen in total, as of July 7
* Says previous plan disclosed on May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4PZ9aa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.