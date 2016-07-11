German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 AOI Pro Inc :
* Says AOI Pro reached a basic agreement with TYO Inc to establish a joint share holding company for management integration via share transfer
* Says the two entities to be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) respectively effective on Dec. 28
* The new joint share holding company will be the wholly-owning parent company of AOI and TYO, and to be listed on the TSE effective Jan. 4, 2017
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3314
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.