German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Seven Seas Holdings :
* Says it will repurchase up to 90,000 shares, representing a 6.3 percent stake, during July 12 to July 11, 2017
* Says share repurchase up to 100,000,000 yen in total
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/4Rv8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.