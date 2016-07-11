** Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd rise to their record high of 529.9 rupees, after 2.68 mln shares change hands in a single block deal on the BSE at 520.7 rupees

** Stock rises as much as 3.67 pct after forming a "gap up" chart pattern (tmsnrt.rs/29AmW6g)

** Stock has cleared a resistance seen in the range of 500-520 rupees, faced since the beginning of January 2015

** Price volume trend also hits a record high, suggesting price rise is supported by volume

** Thirty-three analysts out of 43 have either "strong buy" or "buy" recommendations on the stock as per StarMine

