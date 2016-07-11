German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 United Electronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says 2016 H1 net income outlook revised to 24.1-42.2 million yuan, to decrease by 30-60 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 51.2-75.3 million yuan
* Says projects operation expense is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5CPD0urX
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.