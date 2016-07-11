** NSE midcap 100 index rises as much as 1.55 pct, touches a record high of 14,290 points

** BSE midcap index also hits a record high of 12,060 points

** Investor sentiment positive across the globe as upbeat U.S. jobs data last week soothed immediate concerns about the world's largest economy

** "Some of the midcap companies still appear to be not fully priced in, when compared with the large caps, specially some of the stocks which are more domestic focused. But the need for caution is also higher for midcaps," said Jay Shankar, chief India economist and director, Religare Capital Markets

** Bajaj Finance Ltd jumps as much as 6.18 pct to hit a record high of 8,715 rupees after company's board says it would consider sub-division of its shares

** Power Finance Corp Ltd, Cadila Healthcare , Bank of India and Bharat Financial Inclusion among top movers in the index

** NSE midcap 100 index is poised to record its third consecutive yearly gain; index up 5.08 pct this year as of Friday's close