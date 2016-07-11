German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Ryosan Co Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase up to 3 million shares of its common stock, representing a 9.5 percent stake from July 12, 2016 to March 31, 2017
* Says share repurchase price is at up to 10.5 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rDURTD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.